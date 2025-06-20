Mystery surrounds police cordon outside one entrance to Peterborough Waitrose

Police have cordoned off an area around the front of a leading Peterborough supermarket.

Police tape and motion sensors have been placed around the front entrance area to the Waitrose store in Mayor’s Walk.

And the double doors have been covered with large wood panels.

However, the store is open as usual with shoppers directed to another entrance just off the car park.

It is thought the police cordon was put in place some time on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning.

It is not yet known what incident took place to prompt the police action.

The police and Waitrose have been contacted for a response.