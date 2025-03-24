Police conclude allotment searches in 'no body' murder investigation that saw man arrested in Peterborough

Maris Ile was reported missing in November – earlier this month five people, including a man in Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives investigating a ‘no body’ murder have concluded a search of allotments.

Maris Ile (54) was reported missing from Kings Lynn on 23 November 2024, and has not been seen since.. Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team declared the case a ‘no body’ murder investigation after enquiries over time led them to believe Maris has come to harm.

Maris Ile

Officers were searching allotments last week as part of the investigation.

Detective Superintendent Phill Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team said: "The searches in the allotments at the allotments in North Lynn have now concluded.

"Whilst we have not found anything that's immediately significant, we have established a number of lines of enquiry that we will be pursuing over the coming weeks to establish what happened to Maris.

"I would like to thank those living in North Lynn for their patience while we continue our investigation in that area”.

Anyone with information regarding Maris' disappearance can contact the Major Investigation Team (MIT) by phone or via the online portal below:

Phone – call the Major Incident Team via Norfolk Constabulary on 101 quoting crime reference 36/11508/25

Major Incident Public Reporting Portal https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P07-PO1