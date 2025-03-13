Man arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder in 'no body' case is bailed
A man arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder has been bailed by police.
A total of five people were arrested on suspicion of the murder of 54-year-old Maris Ile on Tuesday, March 11 – with one arrest in Peterborough, two in Norwich and two in King’s Lynn.
Norfolk Police said that a man in his 20s was arrested in Peterborough, man in his 30s and a man in his 40s were arrested in Norwich and a man in his 50s and a woman in her 50s were arrested in King’s Lynn.
All five people have now been released on police bail until 11 June 2025
Norfolk Police said that Maris, a Latvian national who was living in King’s Lynn and worked in Ely, was reported missing on 23 November 2024 and enquiries established he hadn’t been seen or heard from since 20 November 2024. Officers have been following numerous enquiries and gathering evidence, which over time has led them to believe Maris has come to harm.
Detective Superintendent Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Maris was a seasonal worker in the UK and had quite a structured life, keeping in regular contact with his family in Latvia.
"No one has seen or heard from Maris since 20 November when he left his address in King’s Lynn to go to work but he never arrived.
“As a result of our enquiries, we believe Maris has come to harm and have therefore taken the unusual step to launch a murder investigation, despite not having found Maris’ body."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.