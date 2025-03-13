Man arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder in 'no body' case is bailed

54-year-old Maris Ile was last seen alive in November

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man arrested in Peterborough on suspicion of murder has been bailed by police.

A total of five people were arrested on suspicion of the murder of 54-year-old Maris Ile on Tuesday, March 11 – with one arrest in Peterborough, two in Norwich and two in King’s Lynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maris Ile has not been seen since November

All five people have now been released on police bail until 11 June 2025

Norfolk Police said that Maris, a Latvian national who was living in King’s Lynn and worked in Ely, was reported missing on 23 November 2024 and enquiries established he hadn’t been seen or heard from since 20 November 2024. Officers have been following numerous enquiries and gathering evidence, which over time has led them to believe Maris has come to harm.

Detective Superintendent Phill Gray, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team, said: “Maris was a seasonal worker in the UK and had quite a structured life, keeping in regular contact with his family in Latvia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"No one has seen or heard from Maris since 20 November when he left his address in King’s Lynn to go to work but he never arrived.

“As a result of our enquiries, we believe Maris has come to harm and have therefore taken the unusual step to launch a murder investigation, despite not having found Maris’ body."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101.