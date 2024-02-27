Police appeal for Peterborough residents to spot the signs of future ramraids as attacks take place in Cambridgeshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police in Peterborough have asked for residents to be vigilant after two ram raids were reported in Cambridgeshire in the past week.
The two most recent incidents dealt with by Cambridgeshire took place in Waterbeach and Cambridge but a county-wide effort is in place to spot the signs of future attacks.
In October, ram raiders badly damaged the Whittlesey branch of Nationwide on Eastgate, forcing its closure for several moths.
In November, thousands of pounds was also stolen as cash machines filled with money were taken in both Crowland and Stamford.
Police have now issued a reminder for residents to be aware of suspicious activity around cash machines. The force has also stepped up patrols.
A spokesperson for the force said: “We've stepped up patrols, but we need your help to report anything suspicious or unusual. One call could make all the difference.
“Consider installing video doorbells or CCTV on your home
“Report anything suspicious, for example people scoping houses or tampering with number plates
“Report any instances of people appearing to be paying attention to ATM machines, including taking photos or tampering
“Report high-performance or ‘heavy’ vehicles not usually in the area and appear to have been left parked for a few days
“Concerns can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Op ATMosphere. Always call 999 in an emergency.”