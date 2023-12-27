Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses after ram raiders got away with a cash machine in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday).

A telehandler was stolen from a near-by farm to rip the ATM from the wall at the Spar shop in North Street, Crowland.

The wall at the store has been completely destroyed, with a post box also knocked to the ground.

The scene at the Spar in Crowland this morning. Picture: Lincs Police

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “It is believed that a telehandler was stolen from a nearby farm in the early hours of this morning (27 December) before it was driven to the store, on North Street, with a white flatbed van.

“Offenders are then thought to have used the telehandler to ram the store and then lift the ATM onto the flat bed van before leaving the scene, in the Trinity Bridge direction.

“It is believed that three or four suspects, all wearing dark clothing and balaclavas, were involved in the incident. Two are thought to have left the scene on foot and were possibly collected in another vehicle or had one parked nearby.

“We received a call reporting the incident at 3.38am.

“We have since recovered the telehandler but the van and ATM remain outstanding, and no arrests have yet been made.

“If you saw a telehandler, unusually laden flatbed van or any vehicle parked or driving in a manner that caught your attention in the village during the early hours of this morning, spotted any suspicious activity or have any dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage of the incident itself, please get in touch.”