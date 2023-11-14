Cash machine filled with tens of thousands of pounds stolen in Stamford ram raid

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A cash machine filled with tens of thousands of pounds was stolen in an overnight ram raid in Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police received multiple reports from members of the public that a yellow JCB was ripping out the cash machine at the Bargain Booze shop in Stirling Road in Stamford at 1.53am today (Tuesday 14 November).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later, further reports came in that at least two people believed to have been involved had made off in a white Nissan Navara 4x4. It is unclear what direction the vehicle left in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene at Stamford this morning. Picture: Rutland & Stamford Mercury

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “The full cash machine was removed and taken with the offenders. It is believed that tens of thousands of pounds were stolen. We will not be able to confirm an exact figure as that forms part of our investigation.

“The JCB was left at the scene, and is believed to have been stolen from a farm in Uffington.

“Officers were immediately deployed and carried out searches of the roads and surrounding areas but the offenders have not yet been traced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Specialist officers and staff, including detectives and crime scene investigators, have been on the scene since the early hours and will be carrying out further enquiries in the local area in the coming days.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward to help their investigation.

The spokesperson said: “We are now appealing for anyone who might have dashcam, CCTV, or doorbell footage which could help our investigation to come forward.

“Anyone who was driving in the Stirling Road, Sutherland Way, Casterton Road, or Empingham Road areas is asked to check dashcam footage to see if it captured a yellow JCB or a white Nissan Navara between 1.45am and 2.15am, and share that footage with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would also be keen to view footage form people travelling between Uffington and Stamford at the time.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has asked Lincolnshire Police if it is believed the incidents are connected.