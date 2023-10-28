News you can trust since 1948
WATCH: Ram raid at Whittlesey Nationwide branch sees cash stolen

White Ford Ranger used in raid
By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Detectives are appealing for information following a ram raid in Whittlesey in the early hours of this morning (28 October).

At around 1.45am officers were called to reports that four suspects were at Nationwide, Eastgate, using a JCB digger and a white Ford Ranger pick-up truck to steal money from the cash machine.

DI Shish Thind said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and keen to speak to any witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch, or if you were driving by and have captured dashcam footage please get in touch.

The ram raid at WhittleseyThe ram raid at Whittlesey
“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime – they have a huge impact on shop workers and the people that use their facilities in our communities.

"We’re urging people to report suspicious behaviour around premises with ATMs. ATM crimes could often be prevented if so-called “precursor” offences are reported to us. These can often seem minor and include theft of number plates, ropes, straps and chains and cutting equipment.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk quoting reference 35/80589/23 Those without internet access should call 101. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.