Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detectives are appealing for information following a ram raid in Whittlesey in the early hours of this morning (28 October).

At around 1.45am officers were called to reports that four suspects were at Nationwide, Eastgate, using a JCB digger and a white Ford Ranger pick-up truck to steal money from the cash machine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DI Shish Thind said: “We are in the early stages of the investigation and keen to speak to any witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch, or if you were driving by and have captured dashcam footage please get in touch.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ram raid at Whittlesey

“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime – they have a huge impact on shop workers and the people that use their facilities in our communities.

"We’re urging people to report suspicious behaviour around premises with ATMs. ATM crimes could often be prevented if so-called “precursor” offences are reported to us. These can often seem minor and include theft of number plates, ropes, straps and chains and cutting equipment.”