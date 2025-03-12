Peterborough teenagers arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm after 'fight' in Central Park
A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm following a fight between two groups of men in a Peterborough park at the weekend.
The pair have both been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station after they were both arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a firearm.
Earlier this week, Cambridgeshire Police said they were investigating a fight between two groups of men which happened at about 1.15am on Sunday (9 March) in Central Park, Peterborough.
Police said that one man suffered minor injuries in the incident.
Officers, including the Scientific Support Unit, were seen in nearby Huntly Grove on Sunday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.