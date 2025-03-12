Peterborough teenagers arrested on suspicion of possessing firearm after 'fight' in Central Park

By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Mar 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 12th Mar 2025, 15:03 BST
Reports of fight between two groups of men in the early hours of Sunday morning

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm following a fight between two groups of men in a Peterborough park at the weekend.

Most Popular

The pair have both been taken to Thorpe Wood Police Station after they were both arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of a firearm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The arrest in in connection with an incident at Central Park in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police investigating the incident were seen on Huntly Grove on Sunday morningplaceholder image
Police investigating the incident were seen on Huntly Grove on Sunday morning

Earlier this week, Cambridgeshire Police said they were investigating a fight between two groups of men which happened at about 1.15am on Sunday (9 March) in Central Park, Peterborough.

Police said that one man suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Officers, including the Scientific Support Unit, were seen in nearby Huntly Grove on Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice