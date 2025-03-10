Peterborough Police investigating fight between two groups of men in Central Park which left one man injured

No arrests have been made following fight in the early hours of Sunday morning

Police have launched an investigation into a fight between two groups of men in a Peterborough city centre park that took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident, which saw one man injured, happened in Central Park at about 1.15am on March 9.

Officers, including the police scientific support unit, were seen at a property in near-by Huntly Grove on Sunday morning.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a fight between two groups of men which happened at about 1.15am yesterday (9 March) in Central Park, Peterborough.

“Police are conducting inquiries in Huntley Grove in relation to the fight

“One man received minor injuries, and no arrests have been made.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cambridgeshire Police, either online or by calling 101.