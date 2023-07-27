Police have said they have made a fifth arrest following an assault which left a man seriously injured in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Harris Street and Serjeant Street in Millfield at about 8pm on Tuesday (July 25).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have confirmed no weapons were used in the incident – but one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The police cordon in Harris Street

Today (July 28) they have confirmed a fifth person has been arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police spokesperson said that all five people were still in police custody.