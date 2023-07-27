Peterborough Police make fifth arrest following assault in Millfield
Police have said they have made a fifth arrest following an assault which left a man seriously injured in Peterborough.
Emergency services were called to the junction of Harris Street and Serjeant Street in Millfield at about 8pm on Tuesday (July 25).
Police have confirmed no weapons were used in the incident – but one man suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
On Wednesday, Cambridgeshire Police said four Peterborough men had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Today (July 28) they have confirmed a fifth person has been arrested.
The police spokesperson said that all five people were still in police custody.
Anyone with information is asked to call Cambridgeshire Police on 101, or use their webchat service.