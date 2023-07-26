Four men have been arrested following an assault in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Police were called just after 8pm on July 25 following the incident on the junction of Harris Street and Searjeant Street in Millfield.

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.04pm last night (25 July) to reports of an assault in Searjeant Street, Peterborough.

"Officers and paramedics attended and a man was treated for serious injuries.

"Four men, aged between 25 and 54 all from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. A scene remains in place at the location while investigations continue.

