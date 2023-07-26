News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Four Peterborough men arrested after assault in Millfield

Man suffered serious injuries in attack
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 11:02 BST

Four men have been arrested following an assault in Peterborough on Tuesday night.

Police were called just after 8pm on July 25 following the incident on the junction of Harris Street and Searjeant Street in Millfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A police cordon has been placed outside the church hall on the street following the incident.

The police cordon is still in placeThe police cordon is still in place
The police cordon is still in place
Most Popular

Now police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 8.04pm last night (25 July) to reports of an assault in Searjeant Street, Peterborough.

"Officers and paramedics attended and a man was treated for serious injuries.

"Four men, aged between 25 and 54 all from Peterborough, were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent. They all remain in custody at Thorpe Wood police station. A scene remains in place at the location while investigations continue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"If anyone witnessed the incident they should call 101 and quote incident 496 of 25 July.”