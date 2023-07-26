News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires

Police cordon off church hall in Harris Street, Peterborough

Police cars remain at scene of cordon at church in Millfield
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST

Police have cordoned off a church hall in Harris Street, Peterborough.

The cordon is at the hall for the Baptist Church, and stretches into the street – although the road is not closed off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A number of police cars also remain at the scene in Millfield.

The cordon is in place in Harris StreetThe cordon is in place in Harris Street
The cordon is in place in Harris Street
Most Popular

There is currently no information on why the cordon has been put in place.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more information