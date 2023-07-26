Police cordon off church hall in Harris Street, Peterborough
Police cars remain at scene of cordon at church in Millfield
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jul 2023, 10:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST
Police have cordoned off a church hall in Harris Street, Peterborough.
The cordon is at the hall for the Baptist Church, and stretches into the street – although the road is not closed off.
A number of police cars also remain at the scene in Millfield.
There is currently no information on why the cordon has been put in place.
The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted Cambridgeshire Police for more information