Peterborough Panthers to return to the shale for the first time since 2023 in special challenge match
The Panthers have been invited to take on newly re-formed Mildenhall Fen Tigers in a special challenge match on October 25 (7:30pm).
Like the Panthers, the Tigers did not return to the track following their 2023 season but have marked their return this year to their West Row Stadium.
As part of this, one of their return challenge matches will be against the Panthers, who have been left homeless with the ongoing bid to redevelop the East of England Showground.
The Panthers has called the side home since 1970 but were told to move on at the end of the 2023 season with land agents AEPG drawing up plans to convert the site into a development of 1,500 homes and a leisure village.
The plans, however, have stalled with them now set to be re-examined by councillors after the final deadline to secure approval on a Section 106 agreement was missed.
While the fight for the future of the Panthers goes on thanks to a consortium that has taken over the club, the meeting marks a big step in that journey. The last time the Panthers were on track for the farewell meeting for the Showground on October 7, 2023.
Full details about who will be riding for the Panthers will be revealed soon but the first rider announced is Ryan Ingram; a fan of the club who was a mascot for the club during their final season.