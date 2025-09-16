Uncertainty over future of 1,500 homes and leisure village plans for East of England Showground as deadline is missed

Multi million pound plans for a homes and leisure village development on the East of England Showground are to be re-examined by councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The action will be taken after a final deadline to secure approval on a Section 106 agreement that has to be in place before further progress can be made on the plans was missed.

The deadline ran out on Friday (September 12) and now Peterborough City Council chiefs have confirmed the two outline planning applications for a total of 1,500 homes and a £50 million leisure village will be sent back to the planning committee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applications will be reconsidered by members of the Planning and Environmental Protection Committee on October 21.

East of England Showground

It is understood that members will be recommended by officers to reject both applications.

A council spokesperson said: “The deadline has now passed which means the application will be going back to the next meeting of the Planning and Environmental Protection Committee. This is scheduled for Tuesday 21 October.”

It is understood the only outstanding issue around the Section 106 was getting it signed by both the Showground owners, the East of England Agricultural Society and its chosen land promoter Asset Earning Power Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for AEPG said: “The S106 Agreement requires the unilateral agreement/signatures of all parties.

"I can advise that AEPG is in agreement with the terms of the S106 as set out by the local planning authority (Peterborough City Council).”

A spokesperson for the East of England Agricultural Society has been approached for a response.

According to documents filed art Companies House by the Society, its promotion agreement with AEPG came to end on March 1 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document also highlights the fact that the Society is required to meet a series of planning conditions that include ‘significant financial contributions’ to Peterborough City Council through Section 106 agreements and funding for highway infrastructure.

It is estimated the cost of the provisions in the Section 1096 agreement amounted to more than £20 million.

The move to send the planning applications back to committee raise a question mark over what the future looks like for the East of England Showground.

While the 164 acre venue is owned by the East of England Agricultural Society, 50 acres of the land is leased to AEPG’s subsidiary company, East of England Showground Services Ltd, and still has 21 years to run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What did the Section 106 include?

A Section 106 agreement seeks to ease the impact on a number of features including housing, education and healthcare.

Housing: 30 percent of all dwellings on site to be affordable housing

Education: A total financial contribution of £21,633,995 for early years, primary and secondary education. There will also be a serviced plot for a primary school

Healthcare: A financial contribution of £2,072,143 towards additional/enhanced primary care facilities on or off site plus a financial contribution to bereavement services of £29.33 per bedroom and £470,900 to the East of England Ambulance Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Community facilities must serve local needs, medical facilities, sports facilities, public house/restaurant with a timetable for implementation

Highways issues include:

Speed limit changes to Joseph Odam Way/Orton Northgate, and Dunblane Drive area and to Orton Parkway.

Financial Contributions to off-site highway schemes, including active travel scheme on Oundle Road.

Financial Contributions to off-site cycleway infrastructure

Milton land vehicular access to be provided and maintained via Joseph Odam Way.

.