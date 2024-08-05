Peterborough man left with serious injuries after being stabbed by man wearing a balaclava
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police have increased patrols in Bretton after a man wearing a balaclava left another man with serious injuries in a stabbing.
Armed police and dog units were called to Watergall in Bretton at around 3am on Saturday morning (August 3).
The victim was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 3am on Saturday (3 August) with reports a man had been stabbed in Watergall, Bretton, Peterborough.
“Officers from the armed policing and dog units attended the scene, along with paramedics.
“The man was taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.
“The suspect was wearing a balaclava and ran from the scene immediately after the attack.
“An investigation is ongoing and additional patrols are being carried out in the area. No arrests have yet been made.”
“Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has information about the incident, should contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/56567/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”