Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results

May 7

Matthew Denham (27) of Deerleap, Peterborough

Admits breach of community order

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Fined £100, costs £60

Charlene Waterman (38) of no fixed abode

Admits breach of suspended sentence order

Fined £60, costs £60

Damian Urbanski (30) of Oldbrook, Peterborough

Guilty plea to criminal damage

Compensation £1,000

Simon Nicholls (37) of Brancepeth Place, Peterborough

Guilty plea to dangerous driving

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for two years.

Asha Jackson (38) of Raleigh Way, Peterborough

Guilty plea to concealing, disguising, converting, transfering or removing criminal property (cash)

Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £105

Nicut Grigore (24) of Victoria Place, Peterborough

Found guilty of breaching coronavirus ‘rule of six.’

Fined £500, victim surcharge £35, costs £145

Benjamin Lee (41) of Ashfields. Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Victim surcharge £120, costs £105

May 10

Shane Arthur (29) of Haynes CLose, Sawtry

Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour

To be detained in courthouse for one day

Nazak Hussain (44) of Gladstne Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of sexual offences notification order x2

Fined £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £105

Daniel Marchant (30) of Weedon Close, Peterborough

Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood

Guilty plea to failure to stop for a constable

Admits breach of suspended sentence

Jailed for 30 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - cn be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 14/10/23

James Learmont (46) of Reepham, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)

Community order - three month curfew between 8pm and 6am. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 18/10/22

Duncan Wilson (48) of Benefield Road, Oundle

Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser and lived, or intended to live, in the building.

Community order - three month curfew between 7pm and 6am. Compensation £200, costs £100

Matthew Barker (36) of Cromwell Mews, Helpston

Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £292, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 2/2/22

Hubert Berus (20) of Paynels, Peterborough

Guilty plea to breach of a closure order

Fined £100, victim surcharge £34

Arturs Ozols (29) of Whalley Street, Peterborough

Guilty plea to drink driving (104ugs in 100ml of breath) Community order - 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. DIsqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 22/9/22

Terry Setchfield (39) of Holme Fen Drove

Guilty plea to assault by beating

Fined £360, victim surcharge £36, costs £105. Restraining order for one year

Artur Scensnowic (38) of Surrey Road, Margate

Guilty plea to drink driving (55ugs in 100ml of breath)

Fined £275, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 2/2/22

May 11

Ewelina Milewska (34) of Cleatham, Peterborough

Found guilty of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury to a person

Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, compensation £6,250. Disqualified from having custody of a dog for three years. The dog (Satan, a Cane Corso) to be destroyed.

Stuart Covell (53) of Carter Close, Brampton

Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)

Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years

May 13

Gareth Peck (32) of Churchill Avenue, Irthinkborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Liam Hills (23) of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Absolute discharge

Liam Grant (42) of North Brink, Wisbech

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Six points on licence

Sebastian Sadowki (28) of Flaxmill Lane, Pincheck

Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres x2

Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence

Wiktoria Calka (22) of Cygnet Court, Spalding

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver x2

Fined “£120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Grzegorz Chmielewski (40) of Avebury Gardens, Spalding

Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone)

Fined £553, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 42 days

Tadas Cekanauskas (31) of Victory Walk, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention

Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

Miloslav Nemec (63) of Middleton, Peterborough

Guilty plea to driving with no insurance

Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months

May 14

Alexander Porter (39) of Station Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to theft of football club signs, shoes and designer bag

Conditional discharge for 24 months. Victim surcharge £22

Shaun Thurnling (50) of Darling Mews, Ramsey

Guilty plea to making a phone call to 999 call takers with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety

Guilty plea to threatened Cambridgeshire Constabulary that he would drive a car into Huntingdon Police Station

Community order - 120 hours unpaid work

Alex Roberts (33) of Mewburn, Peterborough

Guilty plea to having a cloned number plate for use in or in connection with a fraud

Community order - Programme Requirement for 19 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months

Benjamin Rogers (31) of HMP Peterborough

Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (prison officer) by beating