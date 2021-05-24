Peterborough Magistrates’ Court Results
Sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.
May 7
Matthew Denham (27) of Deerleap, Peterborough
Admits breach of community order
Fined £100, costs £60
Charlene Waterman (38) of no fixed abode
Admits breach of suspended sentence order
Fined £60, costs £60
Damian Urbanski (30) of Oldbrook, Peterborough
Guilty plea to criminal damage
Compensation £1,000
Simon Nicholls (37) of Brancepeth Place, Peterborough
Guilty plea to dangerous driving
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 18 months. Unpaid work of 100 hours. Victim surcharge £122, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for two years.
Asha Jackson (38) of Raleigh Way, Peterborough
Guilty plea to concealing, disguising, converting, transfering or removing criminal property (cash)
Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 12 months. Victim surcharge £122, costs £105
Nicut Grigore (24) of Victoria Place, Peterborough
Found guilty of breaching coronavirus ‘rule of six.’
Fined £500, victim surcharge £35, costs £145
Benjamin Lee (41) of Ashfields. Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm
Jailed for 16 weeks, suspended for 24 months. Victim surcharge £120, costs £105
May 10
Shane Arthur (29) of Haynes CLose, Sawtry
Guilty plea to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour
To be detained in courthouse for one day
Nazak Hussain (44) of Gladstne Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of sexual offences notification order x2
Fined £240, victim surcharge £34, costs £105
Daniel Marchant (30) of Weedon Close, Peterborough
Guilty plea to failing to provide a specimen of blood
Guilty plea to failure to stop for a constable
Admits breach of suspended sentence
Jailed for 30 weeks. Victim surcharge £128. Disqualified from driving for 36 months - cn be reduced by 36 weeks if course completed by 14/10/23
James Learmont (46) of Reepham, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (103ugs in 100ml of breath)
Community order - three month curfew between 8pm and 6am. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 26 months - can be reduced by 26 weeks if course completed by 18/10/22
Duncan Wilson (48) of Benefield Road, Oundle
Guilty plea to entering a building as a trespasser and lived, or intended to live, in the building.
Community order - three month curfew between 7pm and 6am. Compensation £200, costs £100
Matthew Barker (36) of Cromwell Mews, Helpston
Guilty plea to drink driving (50ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £292, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 2/2/22
Hubert Berus (20) of Paynels, Peterborough
Guilty plea to breach of a closure order
Fined £100, victim surcharge £34
Arturs Ozols (29) of Whalley Street, Peterborough
Guilty plea to drink driving (104ugs in 100ml of breath) Community order - 80 hours of unpaid work. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. DIsqualified from driving for 24 months - can be reduced by 24 weeks if course completed by 22/9/22
Terry Setchfield (39) of Holme Fen Drove
Guilty plea to assault by beating
Fined £360, victim surcharge £36, costs £105. Restraining order for one year
Artur Scensnowic (38) of Surrey Road, Margate
Guilty plea to drink driving (55ugs in 100ml of breath)
Fined £275, victim surcharge £34, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 14 months - can be reduced by 14 weeks if course completed by 2/2/22
May 11
Ewelina Milewska (34) of Cleatham, Peterborough
Found guilty of being the owner of a dog which was dangerously out of control and caused injury to a person
Fined £440, victim surcharge £44, compensation £6,250. Disqualified from having custody of a dog for three years. The dog (Satan, a Cane Corso) to be destroyed.
Stuart Covell (53) of Carter Close, Brampton
Guilty plea to drug driving (benzoylecgonine)
Fined £120, victim surcharge £32, costs £85. Disqualified from driving for three years
May 13
Gareth Peck (32) of Churchill Avenue, Irthinkborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Liam Hills (23) of Herne Road, Ramsey St Marys
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Absolute discharge
Liam Grant (42) of North Brink, Wisbech
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £350, victim surcharge £35, costs £110. Six points on licence
Sebastian Sadowki (28) of Flaxmill Lane, Pincheck
Guilty plea to driving with illegal tyres x2
Fined £180, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Three points on licence
Wiktoria Calka (22) of Cygnet Court, Spalding
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver x2
Fined “£120, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Grzegorz Chmielewski (40) of Avebury Gardens, Spalding
Guilty plea to speeding (101mph in a 70mph zone)
Fined £553, victim surcharge £55, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for 42 days
Tadas Cekanauskas (31) of Victory Walk, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving without due care and attention
Fined £250, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
Miloslav Nemec (63) of Middleton, Peterborough
Guilty plea to driving with no insurance
Fined £300, victim surcharge £34, costs £110. Disqualified from driving for six months
May 14
Alexander Porter (39) of Station Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to theft of football club signs, shoes and designer bag
Conditional discharge for 24 months. Victim surcharge £22
Shaun Thurnling (50) of Darling Mews, Ramsey
Guilty plea to making a phone call to 999 call takers with the purpose of causing distress or anxiety
Guilty plea to threatened Cambridgeshire Constabulary that he would drive a car into Huntingdon Police Station
Community order - 120 hours unpaid work
Alex Roberts (33) of Mewburn, Peterborough
Guilty plea to having a cloned number plate for use in or in connection with a fraud
Community order - Programme Requirement for 19 days. Rehabilitation Activity Requirement for 20 days. Unpaid work of 120 hours. Victim surcharge £95, costs £105. Disqualified from driving for 12 months
Benjamin Rogers (31) of HMP Peterborough
Guilty plea to assaulting an emergency worker (prison officer) by beating
Jailed for eight weeks. Compensation £50