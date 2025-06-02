The bridge that runs from Fulbridge Road was closed on Friday (May 30)

A footbridge that runs over the A47 at Peterborough has re-opened after it was forced to close when safety barriers were stolen.

The footbridge, located on Fulbridge Road, was shut on Friday after a length of metal barrier was removed – leaving a large gap on the bridge over the busy road below.

It was closed after Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq was notified of the theft - and he called authorities to close it before an accident could happen. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph on Friday, he said: "It is used by pedestrians and cyclists, and I dread to think what would have happened if someone had fallen off. Someone could have been killed.”

Temporary barriers and cones have been put up on the bridge after the safety fencing was stolen. Picture and video: cllr Alex Rafiq

Now the bridge, which is managed by National Highways, has re-opened, after temporary barriers were put in place to keep people safe, with Highways staff doing regular inspections of the bridge.

There is currently no date set for when a permanent fix will take place.

Cllr Rafiq, who has kept local residents informed of updates on social media, said: “I am pleased that they are doing daily inspections of the bridge. I have reached out to local residents and they are very happy with how quick the Council and Highways have delay with it.

"They are also happy with my regular detailed updates with pictures and the fact I reassured them on social media last night that the temporary barriers are secure as a few residents commented that it may not be secure enough.

"The bridge has metal cable ties on the top and bottom of the barriers and also cones to indicate any potential trip hazards with the feet of the barriers and also lighting on each cone for when it’s dark.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We are aware that around 20m of railings were stolen from a footbridge over the A47 on Friday.

“While we try and source replacements, we have installed a temporary solution to allow the bridge to reopen.

“The theft has also been reported as a crime to the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police, either on their website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or by calling 101