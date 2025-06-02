Peterborough footbridge re-opens after safety barriers stolen - leaving 20 metre gap over A47

By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 15:06 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The bridge that runs from Fulbridge Road was closed on Friday (May 30)

A footbridge that runs over the A47 at Peterborough has re-opened after it was forced to close when safety barriers were stolen.

The footbridge, located on Fulbridge Road, was shut on Friday after a length of metal barrier was removed – leaving a large gap on the bridge over the busy road below.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was closed after Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq was notified of the theft - and he called authorities to close it before an accident could happen. Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph on Friday, he said: "It is used by pedestrians and cyclists, and I dread to think what would have happened if someone had fallen off. Someone could have been killed.”

Temporary barriers and cones have been put up on the bridge after the safety fencing was stolen. Picture and video: cllr Alex RafiqTemporary barriers and cones have been put up on the bridge after the safety fencing was stolen. Picture and video: cllr Alex Rafiq
Temporary barriers and cones have been put up on the bridge after the safety fencing was stolen. Picture and video: cllr Alex Rafiq
Read More
WATCH: 'Someone could have been killed:' Safety barriers stolen from bridge over...

Now the bridge, which is managed by National Highways, has re-opened, after temporary barriers were put in place to keep people safe, with Highways staff doing regular inspections of the bridge.

There is currently no date set for when a permanent fix will take place.

Cllr Rafiq, who has kept local residents informed of updates on social media, said: “I am pleased that they are doing daily inspections of the bridge. I have reached out to local residents and they are very happy with how quick the Council and Highways have delay with it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"They are also happy with my regular detailed updates with pictures and the fact I reassured them on social media last night that the temporary barriers are secure as a few residents commented that it may not be secure enough.

"The bridge has metal cable ties on the top and bottom of the barriers and also cones to indicate any potential trip hazards with the feet of the barriers and also lighting on each cone for when it’s dark.”

A National Highways spokesperson said: “We are aware that around 20m of railings were stolen from a footbridge over the A47 on Friday.

“While we try and source replacements, we have installed a temporary solution to allow the bridge to reopen.

“The theft has also been reported as a crime to the police.”

Anyone with information should contact police, either on their website at https://www.cambs.police.uk/ or by calling 101

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice