WATCH: 'Someone could have been killed:' Safety barriers stolen from bridge over A47 in Peterborough

The bridge leading from Fulbridge Road has been closed

A city councillor has said ‘someone could have been killed’ after safety barriers on a footbridge in Peterborough were stolen.

Paston and Walton ward councillor Alex Rafiq said he ‘dreaded to think’ about what could have happened after being alerted to theft of the barriers on the bridge over the A47 at Fulbridge Road.

The bridge was closed to pedestrians and cyclists this morning (May 30).

Video footage sent to the Peterborough Telegraph by cllr Rafiq shows the gap in the barriers.

Cllr Rafiq said: “I was sent a message at 8.50am today about what had happened. I immediately phoned the council, and it was closed off within the hour.

“I was sent a video of the section that was missing. I could not believe it – how dangerous is that?

"It is used by pedestrians and cyclists, and I dread to think what would have happened if someone had fallen off. Someone could have been killed.

"It is well used, but it needs to be made safe before it re-opens. I have spent today contacting residents about the problems.”

Cllr Rafiq said he believed that metal thieves were responsible.

He said: “We have had barriers stolen from an underpass near-by as well, and in other areas, so it is obviously something that is going on at the moment.”

Peterborough City Council said the bridge was maintained by National Highways, but the council had taken the decision to close the bridge off until it has been made safe.

The Peterborough Telegraph has contacted National Highways and Cambridgeshire Police for comment.