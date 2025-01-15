Peterborough drug dealer caught selling crack cocaine and heroin from city car park given suspended jail sentence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vladimer Sivak was found with drugs and hundreds of pounds in cash

A man who was caught drug dealing from a stolen car has been sentenced.

Vladimer Sivak, 38, was arrested in a car park in Green Lane, Millfield, Peterborough, on 3 August last year, after reports of drug dealing from members of the public.

He was found with Dane O’Callaghan, 37, and a 21-year-old woman in a car that had been reported stolen from a Queensgate shopping centre car park the day before.

Drugs seized by police when the arrested Vladimer Sivak

A black pot containing five wraps of suspected class A drugs was found in the car, along with a “burner” mobile phone and more than £400 in cash.

Sivak, of Dogsthorpe Road, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court on Thursday (9 January) and was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to complete a ten-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement (RAR), and a six-month Drug Rehabilitation Requirement (DRR) after admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, and possession of criminal property, namely £403.81 in cash.

O’Callaghan, of no fixed address, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on 5 August and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, including the activation of a six-week suspended sentence he was given in May. He was also given a six-month driving ban and ordered to pay £10 in compensation after admitting theft of a motor vehicle, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, and theft from a shop.

No further action was taken against the 21-year-old woman.

DC Kara Halls, who investigated, said: “Tackling drug dealing and associated crime is a priority for us but we need the public’s help.

“Anyone with any concerns or information about drug use and dealing should report it to us so we can identify those involved and build investigations.”