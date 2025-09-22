Peterborough drug dealer buried cocaine and heroin in city park

A Peterborough drug dealer who dug a hole with her hands to hide drugs in has been jailed for the second time this year.

Adele Machin, 47, buried 61 wraps of cocaine and 33 wraps of heroin in the hole at a park in Gladstone Street, Millfield.

However, a group of people she was sat with was approached by neighbourhood police officers on 18 August and Machin was detained for a search.

Another person in the group mentioned the hole to officers and the drugs were found in a large ball.

Machin was found to have dirt under her fingernails from digging the hole.

Machin, of Misterton Court, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, was jailed for 42 months after admitting possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin at Cambridge Crown Court.

T/DC Aarron Watts, who investigated, said: “This is the second time Machin has been caught by our neighbourhood officers for drug dealing in the past year, both times resulting in prison sentences.

“Thank you to those in the community who have continually reported their concerns about drug dealing as this helps us identify areas to target and carry out dedicated patrols.”

Anyone with information or concerns about drug dealing can report it via the force’s dedicated drugs webpage.