Men remain in custody following police raid as firearms seized

Two men remain in custody following a police raid which has led to firearms being seized.

The men were arrested after police executed a warrant at a property in Uldale Way, Gunthorpe, at around 6am yesterday morning (Tuesday, November 6).

A firearm being taken out the property in Uldale Way, Gunthorpe

A man in his 20s and a man in his 60s, both from Peterborough, were arrested on alleged firearms offences, although police have yet to reveal further information on what these are.

The man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and the man in his 60s on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.

Few details have been released on the raid, but a police spokeswoman confirmed this morning that a number of firearms had been recovered after officers carried out searches at the property.

Yesterday police said a “number of items” had been found.

Police in Uldale Way

Officers remained at the scene well into the afternoon following the arrests, and the bomb disposal unit from RAF Wittering was also called to assist police.

Neighbours said police returned in the evening with dogs.

Peterborough’s police chief Superintendent Andy Gipp yesterday praised his team for “an outstanding job” and said there was no need for the public to be concerned.

A police spokesman also yesterday said there was no risk to the public.

The bomb disposal unit at the scene

The men remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

