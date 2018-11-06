Men in Peterborough arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after police raid

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after a police raid.

The men, one in his 20s and one in his 60s, from Peterborough were arrested earlier today in Uldale Way, Gunthorpe.

Police in Uldale Way

The man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and the man in his 60s possession of a Class B drug.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

Police remained at the scene after the arrests as they continue their investigation.

A spokesman said he did not currently have more details on what the alleged firearms offences are.