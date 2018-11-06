Bomb unit called to assist police in Peterborough after alleged firearms offences

The bomb disposal unit from RAF Wittering is currently assisting police at an address where two people have been arrested for alleged firearms offences.

The unit is at Uldale Way in Gunthorpe where earlier today police arrested a man in his 20s and a man in his 60s, both from Peterborough, after conducting a raid.

The bomb disposal unit at the scene

Police have yet to reveal further information on what the alleged firearms offences are.

The man in his 20s was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and the man in his 60s on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug.

Both remain in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

A spokesman from RAF Wittering confirmed that the bomb disposal unit had been called to the scene and was assisting police.

Police in Uldale Way

Peterborough’s police chief Superintendent Andy Gipp has praised his team for “an outstanding job” and said there was no need for the public to be concerned with the continued police presence.

A police spokesman said: “The fire service and EOD are assisting us with identifying a number of items found during this morning’s warrant. Officers remain in the area and there is no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.”

