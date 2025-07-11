Man who murdered Peterborough teenager Ben Procter by ramming him off his bike is given life sentence

The man convicted of murdering Peterborough teenager Ben Procter by ramming him off his bike – before trying to cover up the killing – has been given a life sentence

Ben, who was just 19, died in September last year after suffering fatal injuries when he was knocked from his bike in a car compound in Wellington Street, Peterborough.

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Ben had gone to the compound with another man to search for drugs.

Shwan Sabah, 24 and Ako Mohammad, 34 were in the car that struck Ben at the time.

Murderer Shwan Sabah

Mohammad, who controlled the compound, had gone to the scene after seeing two men in balaclavas searching the site on CCTV footage.

After knocking him from his bike in Boongate at about 10.20pm, the men dragged him from underneath a hedge, unconscious but still alive, and dumped him in the vehicle’s boot.

Rather than calling emergency services, Sabah and Mohammad drove to First Drove, in Fengate, where they met Zamkar Mohammad-Majid, 47, and Hawkar Mohammadi, 40, who helped in an attempt to cover up the crime and destroy evidence.

Ben Procter

Sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court

Today (Friday, July 11), at Cambridge Crown Court, Sabah, of Holdich Street, Peterborough, was given a life sentence, after he was found guilty of murder, false imprisonment, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice at a trial last month.

Ako Mohammad was found guilty of manslaughter

Recorder of Cambridge and Peterborough Judge Mark Bishop said Sabah would have to serve a minimum of 20 years in prison before he is eligible for parole.

Mohammad, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was given an extended sentence of 28 years – meaning he will serve at least two thirds of a 24 year prison sentence in jail, with the remaining time spent on licence after he was found guilty by a majority verdict of manslaughter. He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of false imprisonment.

He had already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Mohammad-Majid, and Mohammadi, both of Lincoln Road, New England, Peterborough, were both found guilty of false imprisonment and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice by unanimous verdict at the trial.

Hawkar Mohammadi

They were both sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Sentencing, Judge Bishop spoke of the ‘ruthlessness’ shown by Mohammad, and said he had considered a life sentence in his case, saying: “I am satisfied that he does pose a substantial risk of serious harm. It is not possible to say how long that risk will remain.”

Judge Bishop also said he was sure that Mohammad delayed calling 999 for assistance until he was sure Ben had died.

However, he said, ultimately, a life sentence was not justified.

Speaking outside court, DCI Richard Stott, from the major crime unit at Cambridgeshire Police said: In relation to this job, there is some criminal undercurrent – it is not just a break in, obviously concerned with what they were looking for, and what they potentially found. It is not something we experience in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

"It was initially reported as finding someone almost as if it was an accident so the initial attempts to cover up what happened frustrated the initial response, but once we saw the injuries Ben had sustained, it soon became clear that the circumstances were not as it reported. The team acted quickly, the use of the CCTV and the local knowledge enabled us to unpick this fairly quickly. It was a difficult investigation, but there was quite significant evidence left behind.”

Zamkar Mohammad-Majid

Defendant ‘riddled with guilt’

The court had heard from Sarah Forshaw, defending Mohammad, who read a letter from her defendant, written to the judge, where he said he was ‘riddled with guilt,’ over what had happened.

In the letter, he said: “If I could go back and change what happened, I would in a heartbeat. I hope one day, the family will forgive me.”

Ms Forshaw also read a number of character references from friends and family of Mohammad, who spoke of their shock about what happened.

The court heard all the defendants had come to the UK from Iraq, and had had difficult backgrounds.

However, none of the four defendants had any relevant convictions.

Earlier, the court had heard from Ben’s mum, who spoke of the heartbreak the family had suffered following the murder.

Cover up at scene of crime

The trial heard that after the incident, Mohammad remained at the scene to begin the cover up. He said he had gone to the compound, which he rented to store vehicles, after receiving phone CCTV notifications and seeing there were intruders.

He lied, saying on his arrival, he had found the teenager sat on the ground, asking for water. He went to find water, but on his return, he claimed Ben had become unresponsive and dialled 999.

However, the first officers to the scene noticed Ben was only wearing one trainer and had other injuries not consistent with a fall.

A post-mortem examination later revealed he had died from serious internal injuries consistent, with significant blunt force impact. CCTV enquiries then led to the discovery of the true circumstances.

During the eight-week trial, the jury heard how Mohammad had called his friend Sabah, who rushed to the scene and picked him up in his red Kia Soul car.

CCTV footage did not capture the collision but showed the Kia wedged frontways in a hedge before reversing out and the men putting Ben’s body in the boot, along with a damaged front bumper.

Officers found Ben’s missing trainer in the hedge and collision investigators found no evidence the Kia had braked.

"Justice has now been done”

DCI Stott, added: “My thoughts go out again to Ben’s family and friends following today’s sentencing. Justice has now been done, and I hope it helps his family to come to terms with their devastating loss and recover from the horrific ordeal they’ve endured since his death.

“Sabah and Mohammad callously attempted to cover up their crime, and were willing to let Ben die to ensure he didn’t speak to police. This was a heinous crime which deserves the severe sentences handed down today.”

Sentences in full

The sentences handed out in full were:

Shwan Sabah:

Murder: Life imprisonment, to serve a minimum of 20 years

False imprisonment: 11 years

Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice: Two and a half years

A victim impact surcharge of £228

All sentences to be served concurrently

Ako Mohammad:

Manslaughter: an extended sentence, with a 24 year prison sentence and an additional 4 years on licence. He will not be eligible for parole for 16 years.

False imprisonment: 13 years

Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice: 36 months

A victim impact surcharge of £228

All sentences to be served concurrently

Zamkar Mohammad-Majid

False Imprisonment: 33 months

Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice: 12 months

Victim impact surcharge £228

All sentences to be served concurrently

Hawkar Mohammadi

False Imprisonment: 33 months

Conspiracy to pervert the course of justice: 12 months

Victim impact surcharge £228

All sentences to be served concurrently