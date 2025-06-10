IN PICTURES: The faces of the two killers of 19-year-old Peterborough teenager Ben Procter
The two men, Shwan Sabah and Oko Mohammad, were convicted by a jury which had been told how they had pursued and then driven at Ben Procter after he was caught breaking into a car compound in Wellington Street, Peterborough, on September 15 last year.
After knocking him from his bike in Boongate at about 10.20pm, the men dragged him from underneath a hedge, unconscious but still alive, and dumped him in the vehicle’s boot.
Instead of calling the emergency services, Sabah and Mohammad then drove the car to First Drove, in Fengate.
There they met two others who helped in an attempt to cover up the crime and destroy evidence.
The men then returned to the car compound and Mohammad called 999 once he believed Ben had died, almost an hour-and-a-half after the collision.
Mohammad told police that he had gone to the compound, which he rented to store vehicles, after receiving phone CCTV notifications and seeing there were intruders.
He claimed to have found the teenager sitting on the ground, asking for water. He claimed Ben had become unresponsive and it was then he called 999.
After an eight week long trial at Cambridge Crown Court, the jury deliberated for 24 hours and 19 minutes before finding Sabah, of Holdich Street, Peterborough, guilty of murder, false imprisonment, and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, by unanimous verdict.
Mohammad, of Oundle Road, Peterborough, was found guilty by a majority verdict of manslaughter. He was found guilty by unanimous verdict of false imprisonment.
A date for sentencing is to be confirmed.