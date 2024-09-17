WATCH: Police at scene of murder investigation in Peterborough following death of teenager

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th Sep 2024, 14:24 GMT
Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas from 10pm on 15 September.

Detectives remain at the scene of the death of a teenager in Peterborough as a murder investigation has been launched.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.48pm on Sunday (15 September) with reports of a man having collapsed at a car compound in Wellington Street.

Today police confirmed that Ben Procter, 19, from Peterborough, had suffered a head injury, and died from his injuries on Monday.

Police at the scene today
This afternoon (Tuesday) scenes of crime officers were still at the scene, and were spotted searching for evidence in bushes near the site.

A police cordon is still in place at the scene.

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pixel.

Those without internet access should call 101.

