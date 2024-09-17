WATCH: Police at scene of murder investigation in Peterborough following death of teenager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas from 10pm on 15 September.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detectives remain at the scene of the death of a teenager in Peterborough as a murder investigation has been launched.

Police were called by the ambulance service at 11.48pm on Sunday (15 September) with reports of a man having collapsed at a car compound in Wellington Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today police confirmed that Ben Procter, 19, from Peterborough, had suffered a head injury, and died from his injuries on Monday.

Police at the scene today

This afternoon (Tuesday) scenes of crime officers were still at the scene, and were spotted searching for evidence in bushes near the site.

A police cordon is still in place at the scene.

Police are appealing for dashcam and CCTV footage in the Wellington Street, Star Road and Boongate areas from 10pm on 15 September.

Anyone with information should report online here or via the web chat service and quote Operation Pixel.

Those without internet access should call 101.