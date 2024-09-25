Ben Procter Murder Investigation: Two men charged with teenager's murder
Cambs police have released an update over the murder of teenager Ben Proctor – who died on Sunday, 16 September, after collapsing at a car compound in Wellington Street.
A force spokesperson said this morning: “Shwan Sabah, 23, of, Holdich Street, Peterborough, has been charged with murder following the death of Ben Procter, 19, of Peterborough. He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (September 25).
“A 39-year-old man from Peterborough has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice. He has been released on police bail.
“Three men who were arrested for assisting an offender last week, have been bailed.
“Ako Mohammad, 33, of Lincoln Road, Peterborough, has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 18 October.”
A post-mortem examination was carried out and returned inconclusive pending further tests.