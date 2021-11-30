Man charged with possession of a knife in Peterborough

A man has been charged with the possession of a knife in Peterborough.

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:49 am

The 50-year-old from Dogsthorpe was arrested in Lincoln Road yesterday morning (November 29) in connection with failing to appear in court for driving offences.

He has been charged with being in possession of a bladed article in a public place, namely a locking knife, and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (November 30).

Anyone with information about someone who carries a knife has been urged to report it to Cambridgeshire Police here.