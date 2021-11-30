Man charged with possession of a knife in Peterborough

The 50-year-old from Dogsthorpe was arrested in Lincoln Road yesterday morning (November 29) in connection with failing to appear in court for driving offences.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been charged with being in possession of a bladed article in a public place, namely a locking knife, and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (November 30).