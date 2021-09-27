Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Peterborough shopping centre car park has bail extended

A man arrested on suspicion of rape following an alleged rape in a Peterborough shopping centre car park has had his bail extended.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 27th September 2021, 7:30 pm

The alleged incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 19 in the Serpentine Green shopping centre car park in Hampton.

A police cordon was put in place following the alleged incident, with officers putting tents up in the car park to preserve the scene.

A 44-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of raping a female aged over 16.

Police set up a cordon in the car park. Pic: PT Reader

He was given bail, with conditions, until today (Monday, September 27).

Today a police spokesperson said that bail had now been extended until Monday, October 18, while investigations continue.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

