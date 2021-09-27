Man arrested on suspicion of rape in Peterborough shopping centre car park has bail extended

The alleged incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, September 19 in the Serpentine Green shopping centre car park in Hampton.

A police cordon was put in place following the alleged incident, with officers putting tents up in the car park to preserve the scene.

A 44-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of raping a female aged over 16.

Police set up a cordon in the car park. Pic: PT Reader

He was given bail, with conditions, until today (Monday, September 27).

Today a police spokesperson said that bail had now been extended until Monday, October 18, while investigations continue.