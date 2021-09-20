Man arrested on suspicion of rape at Peterborough shopping centre is bailed

The alleged incident happened early on Sunday morning (September 19) in the car park at Serpentine Green shopping centre and police tents were in place to protect evidence at the scene over the weekend.

Cambridgeshire police said a 44-year-old man from Rivendale, Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of raping a female aged over 16.

The man has now been bailed until Monday, September 27, with conditions in place.

Police set up a cordon in the car park over the weekend. Pic: PT Reader

Following the incident, a Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at 6.11am yesterday morning (September 19) to a report of a sexual offence in Tesco car park, Hampton, Peterborough.