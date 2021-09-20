Police in Peterborough arrest man following report of sex offence in supermarket car park

The scene at the Tesco car park in Hampton on Sunday. Picture: PT reader

The incident happened early on Sunday morning (September 19) and police tents were in place to protect evidence at the scene in the car park near the Tesco supermarket in Hampton.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at 6.11am yesterday morning (September 19) to a report of a sexual offence in Tesco car park, Hampton, Peterborough.

“The tents were in place so any evidential opportunities were preserved if it were to rain.