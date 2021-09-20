Police in Peterborough arrest man following report of sex offence in supermarket car park
A man has been arrested following a report of a sexual offence in a supermarket car park in Peterborough.
The incident happened early on Sunday morning (September 19) and police tents were in place to protect evidence at the scene in the car park near the Tesco supermarket in Hampton.
A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said: “Police were called at 6.11am yesterday morning (September 19) to a report of a sexual offence in Tesco car park, Hampton, Peterborough.
“The tents were in place so any evidential opportunities were preserved if it were to rain.
“A 44-year-old man from Rivendale, Peterborough, has since been arrested in connection with the offence and is currently in custody at Thorpe Wood police station.”