Julie Buckley murder investigation: Police appeal for dashcam footage from Bedlam Bridge

Detectives investigating disappearance of 54-year-old Julie investigating ‘report of suspicious activity’ at bridge

Detectives investigating the disappearance of Julie Buckley are urging drivers with dashcam footage of a stretch of road near March to come forward.

Julie (54) has not been seen since 28 January, when she was captured on CCTV at Budgens in March.

Police announced last week they were so concerned about 54-year-old Julie that they were treating her disappearance as murder.

Julie Buckley

A man has been charged with murder and several people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police are investigating a report of suspicious activity at Bedlam Bridge and are appealing drivers who may have driven along the Bedlam Bridge, Sixteen Foot Bank, March, on the evening of 30 January, between 8pm and 9pm, or close to those times, to get in touch.

Detective Inspector Verity McCann, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “We are really keen to hear from anyone, particularly drivers with dashcams, who may have driven along that stretch of road or in that general area during those times.

“We’re keen to speak with them and get hold of any footage they have, which might assist us with our search.

“This is a fast-paced investigation, and we are doing all we can to find out what has happened to Julie.”

Karl Hutchings 47, of Hill, Christchurch, near March, is due to appear at Huntingdon Law Courts today charged with Julie’s murder.

Yesterday, a 45-year-old man from March was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has now been released on bail

Anyone with information is urged to get in touch with police as a matter of urgency, by calling 101 and quoting Op Dragonfish or asking to speak with DI McCann.