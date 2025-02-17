Cambridgeshire man set to appear in court charged with missing woman's murder

Karl Hutchings has been charged with the murder of Julie Buckley

A man is set to appear in court today (Monday, February 17) charged with the murder of a missing woman.

Karl Hutchings, 47, of Hill, Christchurch, near March, was charged with the murder of Julie Buckley yesterday evening and is due to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning.

Detectives announced on Friday they were treating the disappearance of 54-year-old Julie as murder.

Julie, from Christchurch, near March, has not been seen since late January.

Detectives have appealed for information about her whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her in recent weeks.

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “We are trying to piece together Julie’s movements before she disappeared so I would appeal for anyone who has seen her in the past few weeks to get in touch.

“We know she has links to places in the surrounding area including March, Manea, and Chatteris so I would urge people who live in those areas to consider if they have information that could be of use to our inquiry.

“We are in touch with family of Julie and specially trained officers are keeping them up to date on the police inquiry at this very difficult time.

“Although we have always wanted to find Julie alive, the circumstances suggest she is likely to have come to serious harm, so we continue to treat her disappearance as murder.”

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team via the dedicated portal here https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.