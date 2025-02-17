Cambridgeshire murder investigation: Man and woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender

A man appeared in court today charged with murder

Police investigating the disappearance of a woman in Cambridgeshire have arrested two people – as a man has appeared in court charged with murder.

Karl Hutchings appeared at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court this morning charged with the murder of 54-year-old Julie Buckley.

Julie, from Christchurch, near March, has not been seen since late January.

Hutchings (47), of Hill, Christchurch, near March is next due to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday (19 February).

Today, police made two more arrests as part of the investigation.

A 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both from Christchurch, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and remain in custody at this time.

Detectives have appealed for information about her whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her in recent weeks.

Anyone with information about the investigation should contact the investigation team via the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1

Anyone without internet access should call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.