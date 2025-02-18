Julie Buckley Murder Investigation: Cambridgeshire Police make fourth arrest
Cambridgeshire Police have made a fourth arrest in a ‘no body’ murder investigation.
Officers investigating the disappearance of Julie Buckley from Christchurch, near March, arrested a 45-year-old man from March today on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been taken into custody.
Karl Hutchings, 47, of Hill, Christchurch, near March has been charged with the murder of Julie, and is set to appear at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow (February 19).
A 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both from Christchurch, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.
Police are continuing to search for 54-year-old Julie. On Friday, detectives said they were treating her disappearance as murder.
Officers have appealed for information about her whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her in recent weeks.
Anyone with information should contact the investigation team via the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1, or call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.