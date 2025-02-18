Julie Buckley Murder Investigation: Cambridgeshire Police make fourth arrest

By Stephen Briggs
Published 18th Feb 2025, 13:22 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Julie Buckley was last seen in January

Cambridgeshire Police have made a fourth arrest in a ‘no body’ murder investigation.

Officers investigating the disappearance of Julie Buckley from Christchurch, near March, arrested a 45-year-old man from March today on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has been taken into custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Karl Hutchings, 47, of Hill, Christchurch, near March has been charged with the murder of Julie, and is set to appear at Cambridge Crown Court tomorrow (February 19).

Julie BuckleyJulie Buckley
Julie Buckley

A 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both from Christchurch, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Police are continuing to search for 54-year-old Julie. On Friday, detectives said they were treating her disappearance as murder.

Officers have appealed for information about her whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her in recent weeks.

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team via the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1, or call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice