Julie Buckley Murder Investigation: Cambridgeshire Police make fourth arrest

Julie Buckley was last seen in January

Cambridgeshire Police have made a fourth arrest in a ‘no body’ murder investigation.

A 49-year-old man and 42-year-old woman, both from Christchurch, who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

Officers have appealed for information about her whereabouts and would like to hear from anyone who has seen her in recent weeks.

Anyone with information should contact the investigation team via the dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1, or call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.