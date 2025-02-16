Police name woman at the centre of 'no body murder' investigation launched by Cambridgeshire Police

A 47-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A missing woman at the centre of a ‘no body’ murder investigation been named as 54-year-old Julie Buckley.

Julie, from Christchurch, near March, has not been seen since late January. Detectives are concerned enough about her welfare to treat her disappearance as a murder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police are continuing to carry out enquiries and searches to find Julie and determine the circumstances around why she is missing.

Julie Buckley.

A 47-year-old man from Christchurch remains under arrest on suspicion of murder.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who are investigating, declared the case a no-body murder investigation on Friday (February 15).

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “We are trying to piece together Julie’s movements before she disappeared so I would appeal for anyone who has seen her in the past few weeks to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know she has links to places in the surrounding area including March, Manea, and Chatteris so I would urge people who live in those areas to consider if they have information that could be of use to our inquiry.

“We are in touch with family of Julie and specially trained officers are keeping them up to date on the police inquiry at this very difficult time.

“Although we have always wanted to find Julie alive, the circumstances suggest she is likely to have come to serious harm, so we continue to treat her disappearance as murder.”

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the investigation team via our dedicated portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/35SA020125C04-PO1.

Anyone without internet access can call 101 and quote Operation Dragonfish.