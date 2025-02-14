'No body' murder investigation launched by Cambridgeshire Police in hunt for missing woman from March

By Stephen Briggs
Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:29 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Police searching for a missing woman from a village near March have launched a murder investigation.

The woman from Christchurch, who is in her 50s, has not been named by police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She has not been seen since late January and police have been carrying out enquiries and searches but so far to no avail.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murderA man has been arrested on suspicion of murder
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Detectives are concerned enough about her welfare to treat her disappearance as a murder.

A 47-year-old man from Christchurch has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit declared the case a “no-body” murder investigation today (Friday 14 February).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “Concern was raised for the woman last night and due to the length of time since she was last seen and concerns that she may have come to some harm, we are treating this as a murder investigation.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice