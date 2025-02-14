'No body' murder investigation launched by Cambridgeshire Police in hunt for missing woman from March

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder

Police searching for a missing woman from a village near March have launched a murder investigation.

The woman from Christchurch, who is in her 50s, has not been named by police.

She has not been seen since late January and police have been carrying out enquiries and searches but so far to no avail.

Detectives are concerned enough about her welfare to treat her disappearance as a murder.

A 47-year-old man from Christchurch has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit declared the case a “no-body” murder investigation today (Friday 14 February).

Detective Inspector Richard Stott said: “Concern was raised for the woman last night and due to the length of time since she was last seen and concerns that she may have come to some harm, we are treating this as a murder investigation.”