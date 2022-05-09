A man who tried to rob a Tesco store in Peterborough at knife-point has been jailed.

James Maguire, (56), entered the Chadburn Centre shop at about 4.45pm on November 1 last year, brandishing a knife and demanding money from a cashier.

An assistance button was pressed by a worker at the store, prompting two security guards to intervene who told Maguire to put the knife away and leave the store.

James Maguire, who has been jailed after trying to rob a Tesco at knifepoint

Police were called who identified Maguire on the CCTV footage, resulting in his arrest at his home in Holmes Way, Paston, the following day.

He was charged with attempted robbery and possession of a knife in a public place. He pleaded guilty to the offences at a hearing which took place at Peterborough Crown Court in December.

He appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday (May 6) where he was sentenced to a year and eight months in prison.

PC Joshua Yeomans, who investigated, said called for residents to help officers tackle knife crime in Peterborough.

He said: “Members of the public can help us tackle knife crime in Cambridgeshire by reporting information about anyone who carries a knife.

“I would urge anyone who has concerns to get in touch with us. Always call 999 if you think someone is in immediate danger.”