'Fuel and solvents' founds as source of River Nene pollution that killed 100,000 fish in Peterborough
The Environment Agency has concluded that fuel and solvents were to blame for the pollution that killed 100,000 fish in Peterborough.
The pollution entered the River Nene in Peterborough at Goldie Meadows near Ferry Meadows in December, causing devastating consequences to wildlife in the area.
More than 100,000 fish, including roach, perch, rudd and other species died due to the pollution.
Fish population surveys have since taken place to determine the need to potentially repopulate parts of the river.
Despite finding the cause of the pollution, the Environment Agency has said that its exact origin could not be found and that no further action can be taken.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Our investigations into the Pollution on the River Nene are now complete.
"Our analysis of the water showed the presence of compounds usually found in fuel and solvents. Despite many hours of investigation, the source of the pollutions was not identified.
"No further action can be taken.
"To report an environmental incident, please report it to our 24/7 hotline on 0800 807 060.”