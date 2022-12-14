A teenager from March who was part of a gang of youths who ‘terrorised’ victims in a racially aggravated crime spree has been jailed.

Griffin McGinley, 18, of The Avenue, March, was jailed for a year while six other teenagers, who can’t be named for legal reasons, have been given youth referral orders after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assaults following a number and incidents. They have also been banned from ‘being a pedestrian’ in a number of areas in Cambridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This gang terrorised innocent members of the public with violent and offensive acts”

Griffin McGinley

Detective Constable Louise Clarke and PC Aga Strykier, who investigated for Cambridgeshire Police, welcomed the sentences passed by the court, and said: “This gang terrorised innocent members of the public with violent and offensive acts.

“The unprovoked attacks caused widespread concerns amongst the community but, thanks to CCTV, and the courage of witnesses and the victims, we were able to arrest, charge and put them before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is no place for hate crime in our community. We will continue to work hard to encourage victims to come forward so we can take action against offenders.”

One victim needed surgery after attack

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how between 14 August and 27 September last year (2021) the group travelled into Cambridge city and committed up to 40 offences in Mill Road, Hills Road, Burleigh Street, Parkers Piece and Sidney Street.

They targeted innocent members of the public with violent and offensive acts, including inciting racial slurs, theft, robbery and criminal damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They threw small rocks at people, as well as cans of drink and squirted others with liquids.

During one incident they threw bottles of hand sanitiser at one of the victims shouting the word ‘virus’ at them. On another occasion they targeted a victim who had only been in Cambridge for 15 days after choosing to study in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another incident, they grabbed a man by the ear and as he confronted them he was assaulted by McGinley, leaving him with a broken nose and needing surgery.

Sentences passed at Cambridge Crown Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (8 December) McGinley was jailed for a year after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault and making off without payment.

A 15-year-old from Cambridge, a 16-year-old from Doddington, a 16-year-old from Cambridge and a 17-year-old from Milton, were found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault and sentenced to a 12 month Youth Referral Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 17-year-old from Doddington was found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated assault. He was sentenced to the above but also must undertake 80 hours’ unpaid labour and will be electronically tagged for three months.

A 15-year-old from Cambridge and a 16-year-old from Braintree were found guilty of conspiracy to commit racially aggravated public order and sentenced to a 12 month Youth Referral Order.

Advertisement Hide Ad