News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Extra police on patrol in city for Peterborough United v Cambridge United EFL Trophy match

Last Cambridgeshire derby at Peterborough’s home ground was marred by trouble, with a number of fans receiving bans and fines
By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 11:51 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Extra police will be on patrol in Peterborough on Tuesday night as Cambridge United travel to the city for an EFL Trophy match against Posh.

Last time Cambridge United played at Peterborough, in a league match in October last year, the derby match was marred by trouble – with a number of fans appearing in court for their role.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The October game was the first league derby between the two teams for 20 years.

There will be an increased police presence in Peterborough for the matchThere will be an increased police presence in Peterborough for the match
There will be an increased police presence in Peterborough for the match
Most Popular

Along with trouble in the streets around the match, a number of Posh fans were given football banning orders after singing offensive songs about Cambridge fan Simon Dobbin – a Cambridge fan who died after he suffered brain damage after he was attacked by fans at a game at Southend United.

And a Cambridge United fan who caused significant damage to the Peterborough stadium after causing a water leak by smashing a sink in the away end was also banned from games.

Cambridgeshire Police have said they will take action against any fans who cause problems.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We will have an increased, but proportionate, number of officers on duty on Tuesday evening for Peterborough United’s home fixture against Cambridge United.

“We encourage all fans to enjoy the game, but action will be taken against any small minority who choose to cause problems and seek to spoil the event for everyone else.”

The match will kick off at 7pm.

Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough UnitedCambridgeshire PoliceCambridge