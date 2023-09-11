Extra police on patrol in city for Peterborough United v Cambridge United EFL Trophy match

Watch more videos on Shots!

Extra police will be on patrol in Peterborough on Tuesday night as Cambridge United travel to the city for an EFL Trophy match against Posh.

Last time Cambridge United played at Peterborough, in a league match in October last year, the derby match was marred by trouble – with a number of fans appearing in court for their role.

The October game was the first league derby between the two teams for 20 years.

There will be an increased police presence in Peterborough for the match

Cambridgeshire Police have said they will take action against any fans who cause problems.

A spokesperson said: “We will have an increased, but proportionate, number of officers on duty on Tuesday evening for Peterborough United’s home fixture against Cambridge United.

“We encourage all fans to enjoy the game, but action will be taken against any small minority who choose to cause problems and seek to spoil the event for everyone else.”