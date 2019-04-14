Driver suspected of causing three deaths on Peterborough’s Frank Perkins Parkway in critical condition

A driver arrested on suspicion of causing three deaths on the Frank Perkins Parkway is in a critical condition in hospital, police have confirmed.

Three people died after the two vehicle crash shortly after midnight at the slip road to Stanground, on the westbound carriageway.

The scene of the fatal collision

Police have revealed one vehicle had driven down the slip road the wrong way and collided head-on with another vehicle, killing all three of its occupants.

The driver of the offending vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while under the influence of drink and/or drugs. He is in a critical condition in hospital.

Details of the vehicles are not being released by police at this time.

The road was closed westbound this morning but has now reopened.

Anyone with information about the collision is urged to contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 2 of April 14, or call 101.

