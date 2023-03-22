Councillor says Orton residents still shaken after series of arson attacks in neighbourhood

A Peterborough councillor has said residents are still shaken up after a spate of arson attacks in the Ortons over the past few weeks.

Police have said a number of fires which have seen cars and even a historic Nene Valley Railway signal box destroyed in the Ortons are linked.

Detectives are still appealing for information in a bid to find who is responsible for the attacks – but Orton Waterville councillor Heather Skibsted said residents were still concerned about the spate of offences.

Cllr Heather Skibsted at Cheyney Court, the scene of one of the arson attacks

Cllr Skibsted said many residents felt not enough was being done to tackle anti-social behaviour. She said: "I have visited residents in the area to see how they are and whether they need any help - luckily no one was injured but it was very shocking to experience such a massive blast and blaze of flames literally just outside their windows. Some people were visibly still very shaken by the experience. They are all anxious to know when someone will be found responsible, and a stop put to the seemingly random attacks.

"We are working with the police, but residents are still very concerned and want to see an end to this mindless vandalism."

Five cars were destroyed after a blaze was started just after midnight in Cheyney Court, Orton Malborne.

A couple of hours earlier, at about 10.30pm, two vehicles were set alight – one in Saltmarsh and another in The Village, Orton Longueville.

A signal box for the Nene Valley Railway, at Orton Mere, was also set on fire.

