Second arson attack spree in a week in Peterborough as vehicles set on fire again

Police have linked the arsons to similar attacks in Orton Malborne last week.

By Ben Jones
Published 19th Mar 2023, 22:57 GMT- 2 min read

Orton Malborne has been hit by a series of arson attacks for the second time in a week.

At 2am on Sunday (March 19), police received a call reporting two vehicles on fire in Shortfen. It is believed a white van was initially set alight which then spread to a second van nearby.

Three minutes later, at 2.03am, a further call was received reporting a Vauxhall Insignia was on fire in Bodesway.

One of the cars set alight in Bodesway.
One of the cars set alight in Bodesway.
One of the cars set alight in Bodesway.
Detectives have linked the fires to incidents that happened last Monday (March 13) at just after midnight when five cars outside sheltered accommodation in Cheyney Court were set alight.

Residents were evacuated but no injuries were reported.

A couple of hours earlier, at about 10.30pm, two vehicles were set alight – one in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne, and another in The Village, Orton Longueville.

A signal box for the Nene Valley Railway, at Orton Mere, was also set on fire during the early hours of Monday morning.

One of the cars set alight in Bodesway.
One of the cars set alight in Bodesway.
One of the cars set alight in Bodesway.

Since then, over £10,000 has been raised to restore the signal box by 12-year-olds Oliver Walker and Harry Cowley, who will be walking the ten-mile length of the track.

Detective Inspector Dean Wiffin said: “We believe these two incidents are linked to fires which happened overnight on Sunday last weekend (March 12) in the same area.

“While we are carrying out enquiries and have had dedicated patrols in the area, no arrests have been made as of yet, therefore I would urge anyone who has information about these incidents to get in touch with us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information has been asked to report it to police online or call 101 and quote Operation Onward.

