Police link arson attacks that destroyed cars and signal boxes in Ortons, Peterborough

“We are treating these fires as arson and they could be linked.”

Police believe arson attacks in the Ortons which destroyed a number of cars and a signal box could be linked.

Five cars were destroyed after a blaze was started just after midnight in Cheyney Court, Orton Malborne.A couple of hours earlier, at about 10.30pm, two vehicles were set alight – one in Saltmarsh and another in The Village, Orton Longueville.

A signal box for the Nene Valley Railway, at Orton Mere, was also set on fire during the early hours of today (March 13).

Detective Inspector James Sheffield said: “We are treating these fires as arson and they could be linked. We are working hard with partner agencies to trace those responsible. I would urge anyone with information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote Operation Onward.

