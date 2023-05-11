News you can trust since 1948
'Carrying a knife is never necessary': Teen jailed after threatening woman at Peterborough bus station with knife

Police have slammed Clay’s “cowardly offences”

Carly Roberts
Carly Roberts
Published 11th May 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 12:15 BST

A teenager, who threatened a woman he had never met before with a knife at a bus station in Peterborough, has been jailed.

Unprovoked, Jedidiah Clay, 19, and a friend began shouting “paedo” at the woman at Queensgate Bus Station on 10 September last year and became aggressive when challenged.

Clay began shouting “you, you”, while pulling up his top to reveal a knife handle in his waistband.

Custody photo of Jedidiah Clay.Custody photo of Jedidiah Clay.
Custody photo of Jedidiah Clay.
The victim got on a bus before calling the police and Clay was arrested, despite trying to run away.

While on bail, Clay threatened a group of men with a samurai sword at the YMCA hostel, in Gonville Place, Cambridge, on 9 January.

Clay chased the men, swinging the sword at them, before putting it back in his waistband and leaving.

He was arrested at Parkside Swimming Pool and Gym.

On Thursday (4 May), at Peterborough Crown Court, Clay, of Gonville Place, Cambridge, was jailed for one year and nine months.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife in a public place, using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

DC Antonio Fernandez said: “These were cowardly offences where Clay has threatened innocent people with weapons for no reason.

"Carrying a knife is never necessary, it is dangerous as well as illegal.

“Tackling knife crime is a force priority and we will do everything in our power to get weapons off the streets of Cambridgeshire.”

