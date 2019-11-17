Card skimming devices are being used in Peterborough car parks, police warn

Card skimming devices are being used in Peterborough car parks, according to police.

Cambridgeshire police issued a warning on social media, telling people to “remain vigilant” and report any suspicious activity, although no specific places which have been targeted were revealed.

Police have been investigating a number of reports of card skimming devices being used at ATMs in Peterborough earlier this year.

A spokesperson said: “Please be aware card skimming devices are being used in car parks in and around Peterborough. However, be aware that the skimming devices could be used on any ATM card machine. Please report any suspicious activity to police and remain vigilant when using your card.”

