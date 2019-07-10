Criminal targets Peterborough Post Office ATM with card reading device

A Peterborough Post Office ATM was targeted by a criminal trying to steal card details.

The Post Office has acknowledged a device was inserted into the cash machine at the Eastfield Road branch, with the ATM removed over the weekend.

A spokesperson said: “Our ATMs are regularly checked to ensure customers can withdraw cash safely and securely.

“If a postmaster suspects there is an issue with an ATM they take it out of service until an engineer has ensured the ATM is secure for customers to use. This was the case at Eastfield Road branch this weekend, resulting in the ATM being out of service over the weekend.

“If a customer suspects that an ATM has been tampered with they should report it to us immediately. If a customer is concerned about an ATM withdrawal they should contact their bank immediately.”

Asked by the Peterborough Telegraph what the “issue” with the ATM was, the spokesperson replied: “A criminal had inserted a device in the ATM to capture a card in the machine for later retrieval.”

Cambridgeshire police said it did not have a record of a crime being reported to the force.