Third Peterborough ATM tampered with as police launch another investigation

Police have launched another investigation into the tampering of an ATM in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire police was called at 6.34pm on Wednesday to NatWest in Lincoln Road after reports of “suspicious circumstances surrounding a cash machine at the location”, according to a force spokeswoman.

An ATM at a NatWest bank was targeted

She added: “It is believed a skimming device had been fitted to the machine. An investigation has been launched and anyone with information on the incident should contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number 35/50901/19, or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 55 111.”

This is at least the third ATM to have been tampered with this month.

A device was placed over a cash point at a Barclays branch in Lincoln Road which prevented money from coming out.

Officers are also investigating after a card reading device was placed over a cash machine at the Post Office in Eastfield Road, forcing it to be made temporarily unavailable.