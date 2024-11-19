Cannabis factory raid: Police find £700,000 of drugs in Sawtry industrial unit in morning raid
Police uncovered a £700,000 cannabis factory during a morning raid at a Sawtry business park.
Officers visited an industrial unit in Sawtry Business Park on Saturday morning (16 November) having been given a tip off.
Inside they found six rooms containing 717 cannabis plants, with a street value of more than £700,000, as well as growing equipment.
Thieu Ba Nguyen, 30, and Van Tran, 34, both of no fixed address, were arrested at the scene and have since been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.
Both were due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court yesterday (18 November).
Officers have now given residents advice on how to spot a cannabis factory in their neighbourhood.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “There are key signs to spot a property that could be being used as a cannabis factory:
“Frequent visitors to a property at unsocial hours throughout the day and night.
“Blacked out windows or condensation on the windows, even when it is not cold outside.
“Bright lights in rooms throughout the night.
“Electricity meters being tampered with/altered and new cabling.
“A powerful, distinctive, sweet, sticky aroma and noise from fans.
“An excessive amount of plant pots, chemicals, fertilisers and compost.”
Anyone with information about a potential cannabis factory or drug dealing can contact police online www.cambs.police.uk or call 101.